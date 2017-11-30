Oh look, the Leftist media is out in full force crapping all over Tom Cotton AND his service since he has been floated as the potential new CIA director.

Tom Cotton floated here as potential new CIA director. Cotton represents the very worst of the post-9/11 veterans community. Nothing selfless about his service, only platforming and self-promotion. Also his worldview is myopic + reactionary. God help ushttps://t.co/5jCPD1cOyG — Matt Gallagher (@MattGallagher0) November 30, 2017

Classy take you have there, Matt.

Nothing selfless about his service? He volunteered to go to Iraq and Afghanistan. Attack him as a politician, fine, but who are you to impugn his service? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 30, 2017

Whoa. When Jake Tapper is calling you out MAYBE just maybe you said something incredibly stupid.

Yikes.

Selfless Service is an Army Value, Jake. It's something many in our community feel is getting lost in this era. If we don't police it ourselves, no one will. — Matt Gallagher (@MattGallagher0) November 30, 2017

Who died and made this guy ‘Army Value God’? Cripes, what a snob.

What did he do in Iraq or Afghanistan that is worthy of condemnation? Or do you just disagree with his politics and thus you’re denigrating everything he has ever done? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 30, 2017

Of course, it’s his politics, Tom is a traitor because he’s an evil Republican and thus deserves great scrutiny and disrespect. At least that’s what Matt seems to think.

Didn't serve with him overseas. Am commenting on how he's utilized his service for personal gain. I find it shameless. — Matt Gallagher (@MattGallagher0) November 30, 2017

Says the guy using his service for personal gain, but k.

As i see it he talks about his service no more and no less than any other veteran in Congress. Without anything more tangible to go on, I’m concluding that you disagree with his politics and thus are denigrating his service and I find that contemptible. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 30, 2017

Is Matt suggesting vets shouldn’t talk about their service if they become politically involved?

Because if he is, that’s really dumb.

Jesus Christ, Jake — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 30, 2017

ROFL.

Guess Adam doesn’t like Jake defending a Republican either.

Don’t you have revenge porn to defend somewhere, Adam? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 30, 2017

And done.

Ouch.

Finito.

Daaaaaamn.

That’s all she wrote.

