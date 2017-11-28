Democrats are working overtime to scare the crap out of Americans about the GOP Tax Bill because it would indeed cut taxes for the middle class. And you know they’re totally FREAKED OUT about the idea of people keeping more of what they earn because to a Democrat the government knows best how to spend our money.

So it comes as no surprise that Kamala Harris is front and center with her fearmongering … there’s just one problem:

By 2019, Americans earning less than $30,000 a year will be worse off under the Senate GOP tax bill… but corporations will still have big, permanent tax cuts. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) November 27, 2017

Americans who earn less than $30,000 a year are likely receiving government benefits, which means people in the middle class (and those evil rich guys) are paying for a good deal of their everyday needs. The progressive tax system is killing the middle class because the rich can figure out loopholes and the poor pay nothing anyway …

Kamala just proved that this bill would help the middle class.

Oh, not to mention when there are permanent tax cuts for corporations they can HIRE MORE PEOPLE, so those making less than $30,000 a year will have more opportunity to find better jobs and make more.

Thanks, Kamala.

class warfare – the democrat's only position — John Larson (@JohnInLongmont) November 28, 2017

Don’t forget about racism, dude.

I'm a corporation and I approve this message. — Mario Almonte (@Almonte) November 28, 2017

HA!

Do earners under $30k even pay taxes?? Oh, you mean that won’t get more of my money for free. Now I get it — BigUmp (@bigump01) November 28, 2017

Ta-dah! Most people earning less than $30,000 don’t pay federal taxes.

Because they will be paying federal income taxes by then? Maybe they’ll care about how their government operates then. — Michael Der Manouel (@LincolnFresno) November 28, 2017

Get some skin in the game, right? Democrats HATE that because if the poor (aka their constituents) have to start paying for the crap they pass they’re going to start losing their entire base.

True, but your actions Sen Harris are largely responsible for this. You have taxed the poor out of Cali. — Sassa Pea (@SassaPea) November 28, 2017

We totally love that they’re panicking – when Democrats panic, Americans win.