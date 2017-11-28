Democrats are working overtime to scare the crap out of Americans about the GOP Tax Bill because it would indeed cut taxes for the middle class. And you know they’re totally FREAKED OUT about the idea of people keeping more of what they earn because to a Democrat the government knows best how to spend our money.

So it comes as no surprise that Kamala Harris is front and center with her fearmongering … there’s just one problem:

Americans who earn less than $30,000 a year are likely receiving government benefits, which means people in the middle class (and those evil rich guys) are paying for a good deal of their everyday needs. The progressive tax system is killing the middle class because the rich can figure out loopholes and the poor pay nothing anyway …

Kamala just proved that this bill would help the middle class.

Oh, not to mention when there are permanent tax cuts for corporations they can HIRE MORE PEOPLE, so those making less than $30,000 a year will have more opportunity to find better jobs and make more.

Thanks, Kamala.

Don’t forget about racism, dude.

HA!

Ta-dah! Most people earning less than $30,000 don’t pay federal taxes.

Get some skin in the game, right? Democrats HATE that because if the poor (aka their constituents) have to start paying for the crap they pass they’re going to start losing their entire base.

We totally love that they’re panicking – when Democrats panic, Americans win.

Tags: GOP Tax BillKamala Harristaxes