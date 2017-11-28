Who knew a fact checker’s bias would play a part in whether or not a fact is correct? Because that seems to be EXACTLY what the Washington Post did with Mike Pence.

This is the dumbest shit ever. Jfc WaPo pic.twitter.com/ANwXrDKkwK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 28, 2017

Fact checker says facts are true but people should be ashamed.

K.

Reminder- THESE ARE PROFESSIONAL "FACT CHECKERS" pic.twitter.com/8er7LDsPT1 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 28, 2017

Devoid of meaning. But if it was factual and correct wouldn’t that be the opposite of ‘devoid of meaning’? Hey, we’re just asking because clearly, we’re not professional fact checkers.

Three Pinocchios for being truthful.

And WaPo wonders why we call them fake news.

"As Pence stated, 2+2 does equal 4. However, Pence is literally The Handmaid's Tale. Four Pinocchios" — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 28, 2017

HA!

Sure, the math adds up but Pence is LITERALLY HITLER so we’re shaking and giving him Pinocchios.

Everything is stupid.

I hate the news. — Doubting Thomas (@OutrageDenied) November 28, 2017

Join the club.

Trump earned three Pocahontases. — Tailor & Barber (@TailorAndBarber) November 28, 2017

Snort.

Self-appointed. They're primarily ideology checkers. — David B. Cohen (@DavidBCohen1) November 28, 2017

Fine then, Twitchy is self-appointed snarkologists, so there.

Can you go to school for this, or do their degrees come from a cracker Jack box? — Lisa Brite (@LisaBrite) November 28, 2017

Their degrees came from a box of Lucky Charms, thank you very much.

“Accurate, but fake!” — Jeremy Atkinson (@jeremyratkinson) November 28, 2017

Media in 2017.

