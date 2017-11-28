Check out this SUPER DEEP and meaningful tweet from Chris Cuomo.

“Fools multiply when wise men are silent” – Mandela — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 28, 2017

If only this fool ^ would remain silent.

As you’d expect, Cuomo was up bright and early this morning railing on Trump about his Pocahontas remark. He also seemed to be in a fairly nasty and smug mood on Twitter, making what this editor would call fairly personal attacks on people who disagreed with him.

For example.

U FINALLY picked up on sensitivity! good for you. trump called them that. thats the point. pocahontas is a slur in this context. own it and condemn it! https://t.co/a17rhopZGW — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 28, 2017

Note, Chris ALWAYS quote-tweets people he argues with so his ‘fans’ can see what he’s saying to them. This is also something larger accounts sometimes use to bully and silence others; the woman he’s addressing here seems to have locked her account since this engagement.

Others weren’t quite as intimidated.

Ok…"Lies with glee" "Cheats to get in" "Represents Communist well" — Diane Theobald (@PKLady22) November 28, 2017

Chief Cheats To Get In … classic.

Cuomo was on a roll though:

indian is not the term we use anymoree…but trump would…thats the point. pocahontas is meant to insult, thats why its a slur. it is not a nod to a Powhatan historical figure, it is meant to disparage, hence a slur. dont complicate it https://t.co/0hhk87XGHp — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 28, 2017

Gotta love the speech police. You’d think if he’s going to lecture people on what to say he’d at least try and spell most of the words in his tweet correctly.

Sen Warren took $400k a yr from Harvard under FALSE PRETENSES that she is Native American. She deserves to be labeled Pocahontas AND MUCH MORE! — Coco Chanel (@maallen53) November 28, 2017

not true. do the research on how warred applied and held herself out in different stages. this is lemming logic…you read something that distorts and you accepted it. https://t.co/wOowUL6U6P — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 28, 2017

Oh geez. Not true. EL OH EL.

And he wonders why we call him fake news.

It's not a slur to call a White Woman "pochahontas" especially when that White Woman is called that because she lied about her heritage to advance her career. But hey you're a propagandist not a journalist so we don't expect truth from you. — ChrisOnPolitics (@USA_First_2016) November 28, 2017

Ouch.

ignorance and arrogance is not a winning combination, little man. #DoBetter https://t.co/XcQAP9zK72 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 28, 2017

Seems this ‘little man’ got under Chris’ skin.

How does @ChrisCuomo make it through life without curling up in to a ball and crying? Can get a CNN fact check on Warren’s historical claims? That’s what we would get if Trump was being insulted. https://t.co/OzB9mX1rQk — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) November 28, 2017

Because CNN.

even if warren were completely wrong about lineage and knew it – how does that make potus calling her pocahontas ok? let alone in front of navajo heroes? i expose you so people can see how ugly gets defended https://t.co/CcfqdWn6gQ — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 28, 2017

Yes, lying about her heritage so she could take money THAT WAS MEANT FOR ACTUAL NATIVE AMERICANS is not nearly as bad as Trump making fun of her for being a liar and a fraud.

Cripes dude.

So Cuomo would be a Ok if Trump for decades claimed he was Native American because "Fred told him he was?" No CNN and Cuomo would call Trump a liar and do 30 roundtables on how Trump lied about his heritage at the expense of minorities. — ChrisOnPolitics (@USA_First_2016) November 28, 2017

Nah, Cuomo would be having a fit and screeching about integrity or something if the tables were turned.

the flag should not be your avatar because you lack the righteousness it stands for. you are wrong on facts and you are justifying a slur. u one of the dopes who thinks its ok to call an italian american fredo when u dont like what they say? of course u r https://t.co/rC7umEE9h2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 28, 2017

Waaaaaah.

Someone get Chris a tissue.

