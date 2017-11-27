President Trump bringing up Sen. Elizabeth Warren and referring to her as “Pocahontas” at a White House event honoring Native American code talkers had the progressive senator from Massachusetts quickly rallying her supporters while trying to provide a brief explanation:

Trending

Anybody in the mainstream media care to delve deeper into Warren’s ancestry claims while she and her supporters cry “racism” on those mocking her?

“The press,” including CNN’s Jim Acosta, are trying to fact-check what Trump said but don’t seem as interested in vetting Warren’s claims over the years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpElizabeth WarrenPocahontas