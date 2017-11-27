President Trump bringing up Sen. Elizabeth Warren and referring to her as “Pocahontas” at a White House event honoring Native American code talkers had the progressive senator from Massachusetts quickly rallying her supporters while trying to provide a brief explanation:

Elizabeth Warren, in an email to supporters, is fundraising off Donald Trump’s Pocahontas comment pic.twitter.com/11Xb27RS8D — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 28, 2017

Predictably Warren is out with a fundraising email on Trump's comments pic.twitter.com/LxGlTt2ZEr — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 28, 2017

Elizabeth Warren $ email just now, subject line "Pocahontas": "He did this because he thinks that he can bully me and shut me up. He thinks he can bully and silence anybody he wants." pic.twitter.com/xJwTklHBjZ — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 28, 2017

Anybody in the mainstream media care to delve deeper into Warren’s ancestry claims while she and her supporters cry “racism” on those mocking her?

Wow! @SenWarren sure is getting a lot of mileage out of the job she stole the Native American to use as a stepping stone. https://t.co/1Fv928jMIG — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) November 28, 2017

She lied to game the Affirmative Action system & the press doesn’t care. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 28, 2017

“The press,” including CNN’s Jim Acosta, are trying to fact-check what Trump said but don’t seem as interested in vetting Warren’s claims over the years.