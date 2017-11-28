Man, if Joy Reid was looking for a new way to completely alienate at least half this country she has certainly accomplished that over the past few days. First, she accused rural America of being a threat ‘to our core Democracy’ and now she’s being a condescending harpy to people who want to Make America Great Again.

They’re laughing at you, MAGAs. They literally went to Washington to personally enrich themselves while dismantling every part of govt that helps you, and Trump gets you to wave your pitchforks and back them while they rob you. SMH. https://t.co/c6HSuu3ZdC — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 28, 2017

Who does she think she is? No Joy. We’re laughing at YOU, at how self-important and smug you are …

Shaking your head at people like you’re somehow superior to them?

Please.

And you all just swear you’re “owning” the libs. You’re gonna wind up with no healthcare, less money, foul air and water and nothing but the satisfaction of having horrified the entire world as payback for Obama being president. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 28, 2017

Well, technically Libs lost, and keep losing, and it seems every day we have some new Liberal or Liberal policy to make fun of SO guessing that sorta means we’re owning you guys.

Suck it up.

You are transferring your hate for those with differing opinions onto us. I hate no one just because they belong to a different political party. Joy, why do you hate us Americans out here in rural America without even knowing us? Isn’t that labeling, and discriminating? — Cherilynn (@cheristired) November 28, 2017

It’s ironic, right? Joy is trying desperately to pretend Trump and his supporters are the haters (the pitchfork comment is so dumb), but reading her tweets, it’s clear who the real hater is.

Someone needs to hand her a mirror so she can take a good, long look at herself.

You may be right, but saying it like that helps no one. That will just further alienate his base and make them cling to him.

Present alternatives, better ideas and bring them to disaffected Americans. — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) November 28, 2017

Let’s not pretend Joy gives a damn about helping anyone or has a single alternative to propose. This is about feeling superior to people she disagrees with, like any progressive but especially like progressive media types.

If she wanted to help people she wouldn’t call them threats for thinking differently from her or talk down to them because they voted for Trump.

