Oh Hellboy, you’ve so disappointed this editor. Twitter has succeeded in ruining the joys of following most famous people by giving them a place to spew their nonsense and reveal their actual stupidity.

Like Ron Perlman.

He responded to this:

Video from 1993, when Trump thought the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act gave tribes an unfair advantage over his own casinos. And was, of course, a jerk about it. Story: https://t.co/mYfJum5mt1https://t.co/YhYluoFo9R — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 28, 2017

Trump wasn’t exactly wrong, but ok.

What’s a 10 letter phrase for racist cunt! https://t.co/vnh9NG5dnX — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 28, 2017

We’re pretty sure he didn’t think this one through.

Trump has what, five letters? Even Donald Trump has 11 letters.

But you know what has 10 letters?

ZOMG he’s right!

ROFL.

What a dummy.

Ron Perlman has 10 letters. Let’s go with that. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) November 28, 2017

Seriously.

R-O-N-P-E-R-L-M-A-N works — FeistyMonk (@FeistyMonk) November 28, 2017

Definitely NOT the brightest crayon in the box.

Go put your cat face back on you washed up jack. — H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) November 28, 2017

Serious amounts of Botox will do that to a face.

Ron, using such a derogatory and hurtful word towards women is beneath you. — Stevie Joe Payne (@StevijoPayne) November 28, 2017

Ron probably thinks Trump is so awful he somehow out-awfuls this insult, and of course, he’s wrong.

He’s also wrong about the number of letters included in his insult …

Which makes this just delicious.

