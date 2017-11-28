This is gonna be GOOD.
Since Elizabeth Warren was so offended by President Trump calling her Pocahontas, seems the good people of Twitter (inspired by the one and only Doc Thompson) took it upon themselves to come up with some new nicknames for the sad little senator on the tag, #ElizabethWarrenIndianName.
Please note how they used the word ‘Indian’ in the tag, that alone should cause the heads of SJWs to combust in clouds of anger and patchouli.
Here are some of the best!
Chief Shreiks-a-Lot leader of the Pink Buffalo Herd #ElizabethWarrenIndianName pic.twitter.com/e2dBBjsZZa
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) November 28, 2017
Pink Buffalo Herd.
*snort*
#ElizabethWarrenIndianName Steals Real Indian Jobs
— Cynthia (@Cleverelse) November 28, 2017
#ElizabethWarrenIndianName SlowCahontas. Cause even her white privilege wasn't enough to cover up her lack of smarts to get into Harvard. She relied on Red Privilege instead.
— AlfonZo Rachel (@AlfonZoRachel) November 28, 2017
Red Privilege.
*dead*
#ElizabethWarrenIndianName Lying Bull #WhatILearnedToday
— Laurie D Merry Jackhole #9 (@TexasLaurieD) November 28, 2017
Squaw McSquawface #ElizabethWarrenIndianName@DocThompsonShow @KAL79 #whatilearnedtoday
— BigDadio (@BigDadios) November 28, 2017
#ElizabethWarrenIndianName
Nagging Squaw #WhatILearnedToday
— ShieldMaidenMom (@sid67crowe) November 28, 2017
Dances with Duplicity #ElizabethWarrenIndianName
One little, two little, three little Indians;
Four little, five little, six little Indians;
Seven little, eight little, nine little Indians;
ZERO little Indian girls. #Pocahantas pic.twitter.com/rrgJ9TbhiM
— Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) November 28, 2017
This one even has a song! Gold star.
Big Chief Liarpants
— David Oslin (@hyperion5182) November 28, 2017
StandsWithASoros
— Jerry Jones (@Bud_Doggin) November 28, 2017
Sheesh, Soros. Talk about an evil white man.
Nasty Indian Woman loser #ElizabethWarrenIndianName pic.twitter.com/tnu0brECG5
— CindyForTrump (@immigrant_legal) November 28, 2017
#ElizabethWarrenIndianName
SheWhoLiesForMoney
— CC (@ChristiChat) November 28, 2017
Shouts-But-Stupid#WhatILearnedToday @DocThompsonShow @KAL79 @realKrisCruz
— SlantingDuck (@sttngduck) November 28, 2017
Chief Tax and Spend #ElizabethWarrenIndianName#WhatILearnedToday @DocThompsonShow @KAL79 @realKrisCruz
— Bob Loblaw (@555ft) November 28, 2017
Lies With Wolves. #ElizabethWarrenIndianName
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 28, 2017
And finally this.
Hey @SenWarren! Great deals right now! I’ll tell you what, I’ll even pay for it. Let’s end this.#ElizabethWarrenIndianName #Pocahontas pic.twitter.com/RmSaExrH4r
— Fuzzy Chimp Loves Christmas 🎄 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 28, 2017
Not a new Indian name exactly, but damn funny.
