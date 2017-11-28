As Democrats spent the majority of their day spreading lies about the GOP Tax Bill (we’re pretty sure Kamala Harris was trying to convince people Republicans wrote in a tax break for anyone who kicks a puppy), Guy Benson made sure to share FACTS about the bill so people would understand the REALITY of it.

For example, he shared this simple graph:

Nonpartisan Tax Foundation analysis of Senate tax bill: "Our results indicate a reduction in tax liability for every scenario we modeled, with some of the largest cuts accruing to moderate-income families with children." Lower taxes & higher post-tax income across the board… pic.twitter.com/SPoRFBAYfF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2017

Wait, you mean this bill would give the middle class a tax break? Put more money in their pockets, not just the evil rich?

Get outta here.

But Democrats said it only benefits evil rich people and stuff.

This doesnt mention anything about tax cuts for individuals sun setting.. — Joel Shackelford (@JoelShack) November 28, 2017

only sunsets if Dems force that to happen, raising taxes on middle income families…Obama made permanent nearly all of the Bush tax cuts under same dynamic. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2017

Bam.

1. In which tax year(s)? (The chart doesn't say)

2. Tax Foundation is non-partisan in name only. Funding is clearly partisan. — robin vercruse (@divejunkee) November 28, 2017

the Tax Foundation and Tax Policy Center each have leanings, but are each nonpartisan. TPC also found House bill cuts taxes on average across all income groups. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2017

Bam bam.

How do we pay for this? If we all get money back- where is that money coming from? — Joshua Pauly (@MrJoshPauly) November 28, 2017

1) it's keeping more of our money 2) https://t.co/I7GwTkQ6vH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2017

Bam bam BAM!

Oh and where is the figures for the married family with income around 30k ? And high medical expenses?

And please don’t call the tax foundation non partisan. That’s garbage. — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) November 28, 2017

TF is nonpartisan just like TPC is. The latter also found every income group would get a tax cut on average under House-passed bill. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2017

Guy has far more patience than we do. Just sayin’.

More bullshit — Sid Ghosh 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Aetius3) November 28, 2017

you seem very dumb. try to improve. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2017

MERICA.

As you can see, this teeny, tiny little graph freaked the masses out because they have been fed a line of BS by Democrats (and sadly, some Republicans) about this tax bill that just isn’t true. Democrats are going to keep fighting for the government to steal more from Americans, there is no such thing as a good tax cut if you’re a Democrat.

As for Guy …

Lefties: We love science and data. Me: Here's some data. Lefties: You lying hack! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2017

He kicks ass.

