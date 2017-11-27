We’ve decided that ‘your sexual assault jerks are worse than our sexual assault jerks because of politics’ Twitter is the grossest Twitter yet.

And we read a lot of Chelsea Handler tweets.

Mary Katharine Ham seems to have triggered a few tweeps by talking about Nancy Pelosi and how she’s been defending Conyers.

Wow @mkhammer was able to take Trump gaslighting about the tapes he admitted was himself and make it about Nancy Pelosi. This red vs blue shit is ruining our country. — Just Things (@ScullyThings) November 27, 2017

Apparently, this person would have rather Ham focus on evil Trump because this ‘red vs blue sh*t’ is ruining our country.

Even though the whole premise of his or her tweet seems to be red vs blue … but what do we know?

When saying red nor blue should make excuses for their guys to retain political power is somehow alleged to be tribal. Everything is dumb. https://t.co/gD1PIXuzPD — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 27, 2017

Welcome to 2017 where everything is indeed dumb.

whataboutism is a great way to make sure NO ONE is held accountable. — Kyle (@Kentroyals5) November 27, 2017

Huh? Maybe Kyle missed it, but this whole mess is about corrupted officials in D.C. Is it Ham’s fault they happen to be Democrats?

You know Conyers and Franken are part of the same news cycle? They & their defenders should be part of conversation. This is WHATITISABOUTISM. https://t.co/F3eISQDmly — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 27, 2017

But what about … never mind.

What's funny is your do vocal now versus when Moore was front and center. Please reconfirm your position on all this. — Keepingitreal69 (@concerned669) November 27, 2017

The people claiming Conservatives haven’t been calling Roy Moore out for weeks must have their heads perpetually buried in the sand.

I reconfirm it each time I’m on TV to talk about an assaulty, wang-showing perp & people like you are mad I didn’t cover for 1 YOU happen to like. https://t.co/LApbwnrctM — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 27, 2017

Wang-showing perp.

Damn, we love Mary Katharine Ham.

You keep saying “wang,” which is insensitive and pejorative. The proper term is “dong.” — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 27, 2017

#DongGate? Or would it be #WangGate?

This is fair. I used peen once, too. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 27, 2017

Peen.

Only on Twitter could a heated debate on tribalism turn into a discussion about what to call a man’s junk.

See what we did there?

