Lois Lerner is scared.

Good.

From The Washington Times:

Former IRS executive Lois G. Lerner told a federal court last week that members of her family, including “young children,” face death threats and a real risk of physical harm if her explanation of the tea party targeting scandal becomes public.

Ms. Lerner and Holly Paz, her deputy at the IRS, filed documents in court Thursday saying tapes and transcripts of depositions they gave in a court case this year must remain sealed in perpetuity, or else they could spur an enraged public to retaliate.

“Whenever Ms. Lerner and Paz have been in the media spotlight, they have faced death threats and harassment,” attorneys for the two women argued.

Now if they did nothing wrong why oh why would they be afraid of harassment?

And man, why does this sound so familiar?

Funny that.

Good point.

That there would be called justice.

And c’mon, if she’s innocent wouldn’t she want the truth out there?

HA HA HA HA HA … oh man, that was hilarious.

Not a WHOLE lot of sympathy, Lois.

Heh.

Tags: fearIRSLois Lernerpersonal info