Lois Lerner is scared.

Good.

Lois Lerner and her deputy at the IRS say they fear retaliation from an enraged public if their depositions in a court case this year are unsealed. https://t.co/LYAQqSbxXD #TeaParty pic.twitter.com/MNJJUGehgB — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 20, 2017

From The Washington Times:

Former IRS executive Lois G. Lerner told a federal court last week that members of her family, including “young children,” face death threats and a real risk of physical harm if her explanation of the tea party targeting scandal becomes public. Ms. Lerner and Holly Paz, her deputy at the IRS, filed documents in court Thursday saying tapes and transcripts of depositions they gave in a court case this year must remain sealed in perpetuity, or else they could spur an enraged public to retaliate. “Whenever Ms. Lerner and Paz have been in the media spotlight, they have faced death threats and harassment,” attorneys for the two women argued.

Now if they did nothing wrong why oh why would they be afraid of harassment?

And man, why does this sound so familiar?

So Lerner is afraid of retaliation if say her private information & discussions were to become public & used against her politically? https://t.co/OzTtHyahz8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2017

Funny that.

They were trying to get people prosecuted and put in jail. That is what they’re hiding. This was already revealed. — VK (@vjeannek) November 20, 2017

Well good. Sunlight is the best disenfectant. May stop the next person like her. — Candice (@Candice_AZ) November 20, 2017

Good point.

Should let the Tea Party split her assets. — Chris Slawek (@ChrisSlawek) November 20, 2017

That there would be called justice.

We have a right to know how they broke laws. No reason to keep their depositions sealed. — MIKE WAYNE (@target2016) November 20, 2017

And c’mon, if she’s innocent wouldn’t she want the truth out there?

HA HA HA HA HA … oh man, that was hilarious.

They should. — why pipo (@satoshiksutra) November 20, 2017

Where is the world's smallest violin when I need it? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 20, 2017

I hear Venezuela is nice this time of year — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 20, 2017

Yea, guess taking the fifth was an admission of guilt.

Tuff noogies, you put us thru hell. For politics. GFY. — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) November 20, 2017

Not a WHOLE lot of sympathy, Lois.

Heh.

