Yeah, so Lena Dunham defending her friend who was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and the following apology for said defense has been going super WELL for the naked eating birthday cake in a bathroom ‘star.’

Sorry for that visual. Sorta.

Seems a writer for her newsletter is done with her:

*popcorn*

Our favorite part, “Let’s hold Lena accountable, and to me that means sacrificing some comfort and a little bit of cash.”

Lena, when your own writers are turning on you, you really screwed the pooch.

Whatever it is, we are entertained.

Someone has to, right? Lena showed who she really is, and it’s a dumpster fire.

