Yeah, so Lena Dunham defending her friend who was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and the following apology for said defense has been going super WELL for the naked eating birthday cake in a bathroom ‘star.’

Sorry for that visual. Sorta.

Seems a writer for her newsletter is done with her:

My statement on why I will no longer write for @lennyletter, and the behavior I witnessed firsthand from @lenadunham's friends. It is time for women of color–black women in particular–to divest from Lena Dunham. pic.twitter.com/dxOWCLhTpA — zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) November 19, 2017

*popcorn*

Our favorite part, “Let’s hold Lena accountable, and to me that means sacrificing some comfort and a little bit of cash.”

Lena, when your own writers are turning on you, you really screwed the pooch.

Whatever it is, we are entertained.

Thank you for standing up — Dusky Literati 🍂 (@duskyliterati) November 19, 2017

Someone has to, right? Lena showed who she really is, and it’s a dumpster fire.

