Yeah, so Lena Dunham defending her friend who was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and the following apology for said defense has been going super WELL for the naked eating birthday cake in a bathroom ‘star.’
Sorry for that visual. Sorta.
Seems a writer for her newsletter is done with her:
My statement on why I will no longer write for @lennyletter, and the behavior I witnessed firsthand from @lenadunham's friends.
It is time for women of color–black women in particular–to divest from Lena Dunham. pic.twitter.com/dxOWCLhTpA
— zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) November 19, 2017
*popcorn*
Our favorite part, “Let’s hold Lena accountable, and to me that means sacrificing some comfort and a little bit of cash.”
Lena, when your own writers are turning on you, you really screwed the pooch.
“Hipster racism” https://t.co/mEhXhET4r7
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 19, 2017
Whatever it is, we are entertained.
Thank you for standing up
— Dusky Literati 🍂 (@duskyliterati) November 19, 2017
Someone has to, right? Lena showed who she really is, and it’s a dumpster fire.
