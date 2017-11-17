Dude.

Really?

If Franken survives this, it’ll be because of his left hand in that photo. He’s not making full contact. He’s making a disgusting groping “joke,” but holding back just a little. Hence Trump asking us to assume he went further than this. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 17, 2017

Ok, so while Al Franken’s right hand is clearly groping her, his left hand MIGHT not be and so that makes what he did not so horrible? What, grabbing only one boob means it wasn’t sexual assault?

This is ALMOST worse than the ‘she was a Playboy model so she deserved it argument.’

Almost.

Heh.

This could work.

Fingers can't melt Kevlar — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 17, 2017

That’s right!

Whoa, mind blown.

Those aren't even Al Franken's hands. If you look, you can see what looks like something only seen on military hands. — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 17, 2017

Ha!

“he’s not making full contact” This is where twitter is really instructive. They tell you who they are if you wish to listen. https://t.co/AZTMbf6CrJ — L (@LilMissRightie) November 17, 2017

We’re listening.

If hands don't touch the tit,

You must acquit! — Brian Tate (@brian_tate) November 17, 2017

We need more coffee if we’re going to write about this particular ‘trutherism’.

I expect some MSNBC anchor to be wearing a flack jacket and saying you really can't touch my boobs in this thing it's bulletproof today — Scurrilous Dog (@Scottymcmahon22) November 17, 2017

Give them time.

I was kinda hoping we'd start calling this Tittygate. — CitizenX (@uscoptic) November 17, 2017

Ok, that’s it.

Done.

Heh.

