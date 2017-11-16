A brilliant comedy in just three ‘acts’.

Observe.

Part 1, wherein the New York Times writes about Sessions considering appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Clinton Foundation.

Part 2, where Ben Rhodes proves he has ZERO self-awareness about himself or the guy he wrote fiction for … err … worked for with this ridiculous tweet about ‘authoritarian administrations.’

Dude.

Trending

And finally part 3, where Sharyl Attkisson (whose computer was magically hacked) destroys not only Ben himself but the entire Obama ‘regime’.

Standing ovation.

Seriously, it’s like people have forgotten that Obama was JUST awful.

Something like that.

Without double standards, Democrats would have no standards.

That doesn’t keep Ben from trying.

‘Nuff said.

