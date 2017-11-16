A brilliant comedy in just three ‘acts’.

Observe.

Jeff Sessions asked officials to look into whether a special prosecutor is needed to investigate the Clinton Foundation https://t.co/saZZktBgZP — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 14, 2017

Part 1, wherein the New York Times writes about Sessions considering appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Clinton Foundation.

Welcome to living in a country where an authoritarian Administration investigates its political opponents for no reason https://t.co/w8xfhhG69Z — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 14, 2017

Part 2, where Ben Rhodes proves he has ZERO self-awareness about himself or the guy he wrote fiction for … err … worked for with this ridiculous tweet about ‘authoritarian administrations.’

Dude.

And finally part 3, where Sharyl Attkisson (whose computer was magically hacked) destroys not only Ben himself but the entire Obama ‘regime’.

Standing ovation.

Seriously, it’s like people have forgotten that Obama was JUST awful.

He's got a short memory — Nothing is true, everything is permitted (@themanfronUNCLE) November 15, 2017

Something like that.

Amazing he really said that! I hate the double standard. — Sandy Mabry (@mabry4849) November 15, 2017

Without double standards, Democrats would have no standards.

Worst troll ever. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) November 15, 2017

That doesn’t keep Ben from trying.

In fairness @brhodes' super power is imperviousness to irony. — diogenes (@diogenes323bc) November 15, 2017

He means the previous Obama admin correct? — Mark Dries (@MarkDries1) November 16, 2017

Pot meet kettle! — Jan Ridd (@ridd72) November 15, 2017

‘Nuff said.

