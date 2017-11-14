Bubba and Gram-gram are going to HATE this piece from The New York Times, but we kinda sorta love it.

From The New York Times:

In this #MeToo moment, when we’re reassessing decades of male misbehavior and turning open secrets into exposes, we should look clearly at the credible evidence that Juanita Broaddrick told the truth when she accused Clinton of raping her. But revisiting the Clinton scandals in light of today’s politics is complicated as well as painful. Democrats are guilty of apologizing for Clinton when they shouldn’t have. At the same time, looking back at the smear campaign against the Clintons shows we can’t treat the feminist injunction to “believe women” as absolute.

New York Times opinion "I Believe Juanita". Hell has definitely frozen over. https://t.co/HdY4FFpHKi — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 14, 2017

The writer is right though. Like Hollywood, Democrats have been protecting and ignoring men like Bill Clinton for decades because of politics. So many stories coming out, with follow up from people around these situations saying things like, ‘Everybody knew.’

Sadly, it seems to have taken a Republican being accused of these things for Democrats to finally start cleaning their own house, but we’ll take what we can get.

Calculated. They need to distance themselves from the failed Clintons. And realize their extreme hypocrisy. A desperate move to claim higher ground. — Todd (@TCribby) November 14, 2017

Or to be able to attack Moore without being called hypocrites, yes.

God bless you, Juanita. I'm sorry for what you endured. — David🦇 (@DavidSantaCarla) November 14, 2017

Congratulations! Wisdom coming to liberals many years too late is better than it never coming at all! — The satirist formerly known as . . . Badger Pundit (@BadgerPundit) November 14, 2017

We have always believed you. God bless you, Juanita… ❤ — Lisa 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@Lisa_Lisa_NJ) November 14, 2017

I’m sorry it has taken so long. Praying there is peace in vindication and recognition of crime committed against you. — MamaGrimm (@darlagrimm) November 14, 2017

