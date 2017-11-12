We’re all still waiting for Saturday Night Live to do a skit about Weinstein, Takei, Affleck, Louis C.K. … you know what, at this point, the list is too long to remember.

But SNL was front and center making fun of Moore and the allegations against him.

Funny that.

“You check a lot of boxes for me, Roy.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/Czstl2epSq — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2017

But hey, we’re glad they decided to make fun of Moore because that totally proves they’re not biased at all about sexual assault. Apparently, it’s funny when certain people are accused of such horrendous actions because of the political party they represent.

Roy Moore's sex scandal is called into question in #SNL cold open. https://t.co/lUfXCt8rTH pic.twitter.com/8TnmB0jfID — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 12, 2017

Cold open indeed.

Predatory sex scandals are funny again, everyone. It’s safe to laugh. https://t.co/yW9lz8CNzf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2017

They wasted no time tackling that one. Courageous comedy is back. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2017

It’s not a “New York thing” this time — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) November 12, 2017

Awww. And it’s not a ‘Democrat’ thing this time either.

The fact that Louis CK is a whackaholic is comedy gold just waiting to be whipped out. But no, let's do a bit about a guy who the average person has never even heard of. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) November 12, 2017

Louis C.K. admitted he did it, Weinstein went to rehab for it … Moore has denied it but for some reason, SNL thought he was the perfect one to make jokes about while ignoring the disgusting revelations about Hollywood.

Seems legit.

If only Moore was a casting director they would have found it difficult to come up with anything humorous. — Majesticat (@iamisgo11) November 12, 2017

But, are blue dress stains funny again? — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) November 12, 2017

Maybe.

somehow not on SNL… Bob Menendez (D, NJ): The Cubans, the prostitutes, the senator, and the Daily Caller. https://t.co/n2SvPeDks9 — a proper gander ☉☉ (@thxUSA) November 12, 2017

Somehow.

I just can't keep up with changes to the rules. — Bob Cook (@BobCook72) November 12, 2017

Join the club.

