This is news.

For real?

Seems TIME magazine decided to go full-blown dimwit with this article … a woman left a date because the guy voted for Donald Trump. THAT’S NEWS? When this editor read the article she kept waiting to see something about ninjas or leprechauns, something to make it meaningful.

But nope.

Yay.

Who knew a broad dumping a guy over who he voted for was such a newsworthy event?

Evergreen.

And that’s another way to look at the story, he lucked out.

Sad!

HEY, that’s not funny.

Clever, EL OH EL.

It’s not him, it’s her.

Because TRUUUUUUUUMP.

