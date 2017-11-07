Oh to be a fly on the wall when Hillary sees this …

DNC’s Donna Brazile dedicated her book to “patriot” Seth Rich https://t.co/AQgxek48y2 pic.twitter.com/Lll2ThVmuj — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 6, 2017

Donna Brazile has certainly made a name for herself over the last week with the release of her new book, ‘Hacks.’ People on both sides of the aisle have been talking about her book, where she, of course, alleged the DNC and Clinton campaign rigged the primary.

But to dedicate the book to Seth Rich? Ballsy.

From Newsweek:

A new book by Donna Brazile, the former interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), has been making headlines for its controversial claims about the 2016 presidential election and the Hillary Clinton campaign. But the provocative points start even before the first chapter, as Brazile reportedly dedicated the book in part to Seth Rich, the DNC staffer whose murder launched a conspiracy theory.

Wowza.

Is this a signal she's moving to us on the right? The moral side. 😂 — PartyofOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) November 7, 2017

Anything is possible.

His name was Seth Rich. — Mike (@Fuctupmind) November 6, 2017

You know Hillary hates this.

Heh.

Is there a message there? — RoadBeer McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) November 7, 2017

Could be?

🤔🤔🤔. Interesting stuff. Keep going, Donna. — stlgirlindal (@stlgirlinlex) November 7, 2017

Tell us more.

C’mon Donna, don’t be shy.

Ha!

Her book is out today, grab your popcorn.

Related:

Shaming the SHAMELESS: Ace of Spades NUKES Matthew Dowd for giving Donna Brazile this ‘advice’