Donna Brazile truly dropped a bomb on the Left last week, even though she has been desperately trying to backtrack what she told Politico and even what she wrote in her own book. Did she think no one would notice when she revealed to the world that Hillary and the DNC rigged the primaries?

Seems Matthew Dowd wanted to share some wisdom with her …

@SenWarren and @donnabrazile some advice: if Pres Trump is using your comments to perpetuate a fiction, you might want to correct the record — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 4, 2017

And here we thought Dowd prided himself on being an unbiased independent.

This guy's job is supposedly ABC News Political Director, and not, as you might surmise, DNC spokesman https://t.co/RpjupCikew — Baby Ghoul Alliance (@AceofSpadesHQ) November 6, 2017

But he sure acts like it.

The only fiction here is a press that hid the extent of Hillary Clinton's corruption in 2016, and refuses to do so despite new evidence. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) November 6, 2017

This truth though hurts their narrative, that Trump is the one who cheated. When someone on the Left admits that the DNC and the Clinton campaign deliberately cheated Bernie out of the nomination? Bad news, Lefties.

"Journalist". — susan price (@sbprice) November 6, 2017

He sounds like a DNC paid consultant. — louise smith (@GrammaYayam164) November 6, 2017

In other words, he sounds like a member of the media.

Yup.

Saying DNC puppet is redundant.

