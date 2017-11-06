Gotta love how the media is more concerned about pushing the gun control narrative than figuring out why a monster named Devin Kelly walked into a church on a Sunday morning in Sutherland Springs, TX and killed dozens of innocent people.

Sadly this has seemingly become their mission, to exploit the dead while pushing for more gun control. Luckily Sheriff Joe Tackitt understands who killed those people, that it wasn’t a ‘what.’

NOW: Sheriff asked about gun control. "The guns don't kill people, people kill people." — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) November 6, 2017

Evil men will do evil things; 20,000 gun laws didn’t stop the gunman yesterday, do they really think adding another law would have? Not to mention it was already ILLEGAL for this schmuck to have a gun in the first place.

Further…he had an illegal firearm and a legal firearm took out the shooter. Guns save lives. Fix mental illness. — M🇺🇸GA (@joey_girardi) November 6, 2017

Notice they’re not spending much time talking about the good guy with a gun who stopped the bad guy with one.

Asked about gun debate, Sheriff Joe Tackitt said: "Guns don't kill people, people kill people" @FOX4 — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) November 6, 2017

He’s right.

Which means the Left totally freaked out on him:

People can kill lots of people w/guns. Guns never imagined by our founding fathers. But as long as only good guys get them, it’s ok. (Pfft) — Stacie Stegman (@StacieStegman) November 6, 2017

And they never imagined computers and phones … so let’s ban those too.

told ya. the whole town could be dead. dead or alive they want their damn guns. — InsaneCrypto™ (@Buddha_WiseAss) November 6, 2017

These folks think this is a good argument. *eye roll*

They’ll never get it.

