It’s starting to feel like the Left is angrier at people praying for those wounded and killed in Sutherland Springs, TX yesterday than they are at the actual gunman who pulled the trigger.

Let’s think about this for a minute – the Left is telling people NOT to pray for people who were attending church when they were wounded or killed. And we get it, this is their lame way of pushing for more gun control but really it’s just not a good look.

Take for example the reaction Michael Ian Black had to Paul Ryan praying:

Reports out of Texas are devastating. The people of Sutherland Springs need our prayers right now. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 5, 2017

Your fucking prayers didn’t prevent this and they won’t prevent the next one, you cowardly piece of shit. https://t.co/7maKeufPPI — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 5, 2017

He’s such a peach.

Shut the fuck up, you sniveling piece of shit. Everyone needs to shut the fuck up. — april.joy (@hyacinthgrrl) November 5, 2017

BAM.

Get him, girl.

Because this adds to a constructive conversation about violence. — Stephanie Cegielski (@SCegielskiPR) November 5, 2017

Of course, it doesn’t. But it somehow makes Black feel like he’s done something because he’s ANGRY that people are praying for the dead and the wounded.

Yeah we know, it’s dumb.

Prayers are need for my fellow Texans right now, not ur political opinion! This happened in a church! It’s not about u! — Erica Martinez (@TheErica_Nicole) November 5, 2017

But he’s FAMOUS and stuff, so his opinion matters more or something.

Your petulant rage on Twitter won't prevent the next one either. — StompyMech (@Stmpy_Mch) November 5, 2017

But that won’t keep him from trying so everyone make sure and PRAY for Michael.

Related:

‘YOU need Jesus.’ Joy Reid sinks to TWISTED new low, shames prayer after Texas church shooting

BAM! Ben Shapiro SHREDS Chelsea Handler with just 1 word for VILE Texas church shooting tweet