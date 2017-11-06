Seems one of the biggest debates after the horrible shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX has been whether or not Kelley had his weapon legally. The left desperately needs the firearm to be legal so they can point fingers at a failed system and insist we’re not doing enough to keep bad people from being armed.

Governor Abbott however just rained all over their parade:

ABBOTT: "Devin Kelley sought to get a license to carry a gun in the state of Texas, but the State of Texas denied him the ability to get a gun." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 6, 2017

Kelley was denied a license to legally carry a gun in Texas.

Which makes the argument that more gun control laws would work, stupid.

Clearly, gun control laws failed miserably; Kelley proved what we already know, that criminals do not obey the law. And if you limit ownership and firearms the only people who will obey the law are obeying the law in the first place.

ABBOTT: "By all the facts that we seem to know, he was not supposed to have access to a gun. So how did this happen?" — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 6, 2017

Facts? FACTS?! Psh, facts are so 2008.

It happened because evil men will do evil things and luckily a good guy with a gun was there to stop Kelley.

Well apparently he wasn't "denied the ability to get a gun" effectively enough. He had several. — YellerstoneNPS (@YellerstoneNPS) November 6, 2017

Thanks for proving that the solution isn’t more laws.

There isn’t anything the state can do if it was acquired illegally. No different than if drugs were purchase illegally on the street. — Kywata Jones (@Duh_realest_11) November 6, 2017

In short, current gun laws worked but (shockingly, I know) a criminal ignored them regardless. https://t.co/C8UvIcTLmg — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) November 6, 2017

Shocker.

