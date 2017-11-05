Surely publications like Teen Vogue would NEVER deliberately publish grossly misleading and incorrect information on something as important as guns, especially on a social media platform like Snapchat, right?

RIGHT?!

This. Is. Bullsh*t.

Whoa is right. They are deliberately misinforming young women (and some men, let’s face it) about firearms.

Dangerous doesn’t begin to describe what they’re doing here, for their narrative.

Perhaps they’re just that dumb about guns?

If you open the photo, at the top you can see that this particular story isn’t available to share with others. Why could that be? pic.twitter.com/U0pZJ21eYc — Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) November 5, 2017

And why wouldn’t they allow this to be sent?

Seriously. Just. Shameful.

They're not dumb. Teach our kids the truth before TeenVogue lies to them. If they can get to the kids they've got the next generation. pic.twitter.com/ETTY5tuY8M — Oklahoma Country Boy (@WaxdHandlebar) November 5, 2017

As much as we’d like to assume they’re just this stupid, they’re probably not.

Was this intentional deception or are the writers just that stupid — Deplorable Jingoist (@L0s4) November 5, 2017

Probably a bit of both. — Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) November 5, 2017

Play stupid, say stupid things, make other people stupid.

It is the SJW way.

Related:

‘Are you on CRACK?!’ Joyce Carol Oates latest tweet reaches a WHOLE new level of stupid