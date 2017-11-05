What is wrong with this woman? Really, we’re starting to wonder if she ate a bunch of paint chips as a child or something because her tweets are just really … dumb. From making bizarrely racist statements to joking about the rich eating the poor, Joyce seems to be nothing more than just a fancy troll.
Why are "death taxes" an issue? Is this Victorian England, a Dickens novel? Heirs much better off w/out burden of $100 billion inheritance.
Because there’s no such thing as a good tax? And taxing someone for dying is really backasswards? Just spitballin’ here.
"Death taxes" have ensured that many family farms get divided & purchased by big ag companies. Way to go, Progressives.
Could you explain why you believe an estate that has already been taxed in the owner's life should be taxed again when it's handed down? 🙄
Because taxes are FUUUUN, WHOOHOO!
What don’t you understand? The money has been taxed already and then the government taxes it again and that’s BS!
And talk about taxation without representation.
This is a joke right? She's not serious.
Look at her, does she seem serious?
Wait, scratch that.
Such a wacky old broad.
