What is wrong with this woman? Really, we’re starting to wonder if she ate a bunch of paint chips as a child or something because her tweets are just really … dumb. From making bizarrely racist statements to joking about the rich eating the poor, Joyce seems to be nothing more than just a fancy troll.

Because there’s no such thing as a good tax? And taxing someone for dying is really backasswards? Just spitballin’ here.

Because taxes are FUUUUN, WHOOHOO!

And talk about taxation without representation.

Look at her, does she seem serious?

