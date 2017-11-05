What is wrong with this woman? Really, we’re starting to wonder if she ate a bunch of paint chips as a child or something because her tweets are just really … dumb. From making bizarrely racist statements to joking about the rich eating the poor, Joyce seems to be nothing more than just a fancy troll.

Why are "death taxes" an issue? Is this Victorian England, a Dickens novel? Heirs much better off w/out burden of $100 billion inheritance. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 3, 2017

Because there’s no such thing as a good tax? And taxing someone for dying is really backasswards? Just spitballin’ here.

"Death taxes" have ensured that many family farms get divided & purchased by big ag companies. Way to go, Progressives. — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux1964) November 3, 2017

Could you explain why you believe an estate that has already been taxed in the owner's life should be taxed again when it's handed down? 🙄 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) November 4, 2017

Because taxes are FUUUUN, WHOOHOO!

What don’t you understand? The money has been taxed already and then the government taxes it again and that’s BS! — Dennis Keller (@LennyKeller) November 3, 2017

And talk about taxation without representation.

This is a joke right? She's not serious. — High Altitudes (@highaltitudes) November 3, 2017

Look at her, does she seem serious?

Wait, scratch that.

Such a wacky old broad. — Deebs 🏈🍺🥓🇺🇸 (@DeebsFTL) November 4, 2017

Evergreen.

