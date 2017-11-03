We’ve written about Tommy Campbell once before, and full transparency, we still don’t really know who he is. What we DO know is that he tweets some of the dumbest crap we have seen on Twitter, and we look through a LOT of dumb crap.

For example:

Donald Trump on New York: DEATH PENALTY! Donald Trump on Las Vegas: 🏌️ — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) November 3, 2017

Umm … should we tell him?

Yeah you care so much about Vegas you don't even know the guy is already dead. — neontaster (@neontaster) November 3, 2017

Ya’ know, calling for the death penalty for a dude who is already dead seems like overkill.

Ba-dum-bum.

We could exhume the body, reanimate him, then re kill him. Would that make you happy, Tommy? — Son of a Roadbeer (@MckinleyDHughes) November 3, 2017

Tommy is trying to make a point that Trump is racist because he wants the evil bastard who ran a bunch of innocent people over in New York City put to death.

The nerve.

"Dig him up and shoot him again!" — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 3, 2017

Yeah! That’ll show the NRA!

Smart…. We should make sure the fucker is dead… Because you never know… — Mr Jakenus (@DaJacobReturns) November 3, 2017

Double tap and stuff.

You think Trump should have called for the execution of a dead guy? K. — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) November 3, 2017

Hey man, you can never be too careful.

Once NY guy is dead, he'll probably golf then too. Just like after Vegas guy was dead. — Not A. RealName (@yitzyy) November 3, 2017

And really, does he want to play the president golfing game? Maybe he missed it, but Obama golfed right after he found out James Foley had been beheaded … c’mon man.

I mean if the guy was still alive you might have a point but he isn't so you're just an attention-seeking prat — Kinda Bored (@lamblock) November 3, 2017

Odds on whether or not Tommy actually realized the gunman from Las Vegas was dead?

you’re smart — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) November 3, 2017

HAAAA!

