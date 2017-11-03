Remember that time when Rep. Frederica Wilson said the phrase ’empty barrel’ was racist and she was proven wrong? Seems that didn’t quite set in because her latest babbling about the White House may be her ‘wokest’ babbling yet:

This is just 1 example of the racist absurdity coming from WH yet they're mad when ppl say White Supremacists occupy the WH. Sad! #staywoke — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) November 1, 2017

Is it possible to be so woke that you actually fall asleep? Because her tweets seriously read like someone who needs to take a nap.

Calling out the killer who murdered innocent people in New York City is racist? For real?

Where is the racism?He’s talking about where dangerous folks who want to kill us are trying to immigrate!Please use some sense. @POTUS — Robert Riddle (@briddle46) November 2, 2017

We’re not entirely sure where she thinks the racism is coming from but we are fairly convinced that her hats are on too tight at this point.

Absurdity would be wearing sequined, pimpish cowboy hats and expect to be taken seriously as a congressman. 😂 — McFire (@Mcfyre) November 1, 2017

Hey man, she’s not just a congressman, she’s a rock star.

Heh.

