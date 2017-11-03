Remember that time when Rep. Frederica Wilson said the phrase ’empty barrel’ was racist and she was proven wrong? Seems that didn’t quite set in because her latest babbling about the White House may be her ‘wokest’ babbling yet:

Is it possible to be so woke that you actually fall asleep? Because her tweets seriously read like someone who needs to take a nap.

Calling out the killer who murdered innocent people in New York City is racist? For real?

We’re not entirely sure where she thinks the racism is coming from but we are fairly convinced that her hats are on too tight at this point.

Hey man, she’s not just a congressman, she’s a rock star.

