Would someone PLEASE think about the children?! The GOP is literally allowing weather to HAPPEN …

*eye roll*

Oh look, another self-righteous, sanctimonious Obama minion is pretending the GOP could in anyway stop or be responsible for a NATURAL DISASTER.

Sad, silly, out-of-touch, melodramatic, Obama-speech-writing Ben.

If only they’d have passed that ‘Anti-Hurricane Bill’ long ago …

Wait, wasn’t Obamacare supposed to stop all of these hurricanes? No?

Because SCIENCE!

But the GOP didn’t stop hurricanes!

It’s been 12 years since the last hurricane – gosh, that data doesn’t exactly feed the narrative, does it Ben.

Heh.

If only the GOP had flown around on its magical unicorn stopping storms in their TRACKS with their super anti-weather laser beam sharks.

Hey, that’s as believable as pretending the GOP can control the weather with legislation.

