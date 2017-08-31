Would someone PLEASE think about the children?! The GOP is literally allowing weather to HAPPEN …

*eye roll*

How will GOP explain to our kids that it failed to combat climate change or prepare for its impacts because it denied basic facts? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 29, 2017

Oh look, another self-righteous, sanctimonious Obama minion is pretending the GOP could in anyway stop or be responsible for a NATURAL DISASTER.

Sad, silly, out-of-touch, melodramatic, Obama-speech-writing Ben.

If only they’d have passed that ‘Anti-Hurricane Bill’ long ago …

Do tell us what policy the GOP could have implemented to stop the hurricane Ben. ☕ https://t.co/uKfpYnCTyg — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 31, 2017

Wait, wasn’t Obamacare supposed to stop all of these hurricanes? No?

You mean like the basic fact that the only way you can say there is warming is to adjust the data to match the models? — RoadBeer McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) August 30, 2017

Because SCIENCE!

They will point to the Iranian made mushroom cloud and say "see what happens if you waste time on #ClimateChange". https://t.co/rGJ525sS7u — Jef Brads (@JefBrads) August 31, 2017

But the GOP didn’t stop hurricanes!

Weren't there supposed to be MORE hurricanes due to Global warming? pic.twitter.com/HYD22BFtU5 — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) August 31, 2017

It’s been 12 years since the last hurricane – gosh, that data doesn’t exactly feed the narrative, does it Ben.

Heh.

The Great Houston Flood of 2017: Some helped. Some….didn't. https://t.co/abPruDfa9B — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 30, 2017

I don't really think our kids will need an explanation on why we didn't control the weather. Because we can't. — Steve Madurski (@SMadurski) August 30, 2017

If only the GOP had flown around on its magical unicorn stopping storms in their TRACKS with their super anti-weather laser beam sharks.

Hey, that’s as believable as pretending the GOP can control the weather with legislation.

Related:

HULK LIE! Mark Ruffalo spreads ‘completely false story’ accusing Pence of fighting Katrina funding