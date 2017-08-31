As Twitchy readers know, Linda Sarsour was caught soliciting Harvey funds for a PAC, because she’s a heartless shill looking to line the pockets of her movement.

Seems Sarsour didn’t much care for being called out:

Texas Organizing Project is not my PAC, but who cares about facts when you are white supremacists obsessed w/ smearing women of color. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/MsY3lAwbLs — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 31, 2017

Because only white supremacists who are obsessed with smearing women of color would have an issue with Sarsour exploiting Harvey for her agenda.

K.

It's not white supremacists outraged … it is normal DIGNIFIED citizens concerned you're fraudulently using the hurricane for activist $$$ — Allison Chains (@AllisonChains27) August 31, 2017

Like most progressives she is so blinded by her agenda and so grossly egotistic that in her small mind only evil white oppressors would ever have an issue with her. The notion that normal, everyday, decent Americans might take issue with this type of fraud is clearly alien to her.

So you WERE soliciting funds. It just wasn't your PAC. — John Camacho (@jcamachott) August 31, 2017

Funny that.

Playing the victim again? What we expect from you @lsarsour is honesty, integrity, transparency, inclusiveness, maturity, leadership. — Safwan Mason (@nzexmuslim) August 31, 2017

Yeah, that ain’t happenin’.

I'm a woman of color. I'm not a victim. I don't scam people out of money pretending it's for #Harvey relief. You make my skin crawl. LEECH!! — Nicole Strother (@DahlenNikki) August 31, 2017

BOOMAGE.

The fact is it's a PAC and not a relief organization. Why do you deflect and call people names ("white supremacists") when you get caught? — silent echo7 (@SilentEchoSeven) August 31, 2017

It’s all she knows. Say or do something stupid, act shocked by the outrage, play victim, blame white people and Jews … repeat.

