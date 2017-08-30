Poor Linda Sarsour, she seems to be having some issues with her iPhone.

I just lost all my text threads? I have an iPhone. Any idea why? — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 28, 2017

Wonder if anyone knows why?

HAAAAAAAA.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Mossad, they are responsible for intelligence collection, covert operations, and counterterrorism, as well as bringing Jews to Israel from countries where official Aliyah agencies are forbidden. Its director reports directly to the Prime Minister.

Which makes this even funnier.

Granted, this account doesn’t have a blue check so odds are it’s not really related to the Mossad, but MAN … that doesn’t stop it from being hilarious.

Haha. She blocked. — Zen Ásatrúar (@Eirik__Thorsen) August 30, 2017

So hilarious that Linda blocked them.

But it apparently garnered them a bunch of new followers:

This is how you get followed by me…

😆

😂 pic.twitter.com/a32gyRUkdo — = Opportunity Hater (@NotOne2bPC) August 30, 2017

In case you want to see the tweets together.

Twitter gold right there.

