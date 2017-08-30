Unity is clearly Kryptonite for the Women’s March.

We’ve watched Texans of all colors, sexes, creeds and abilities help, support and even rescue one another for the past several days, none of them concerned about the difference they may see in one another. So why in the Hell would Women’s March think this is in anyway appropriate?

Here's a list of orgs working to keep immigrant, Black, Latinx & other communities safe after Hurricane Harvey. https://t.co/qoB0xH9LXL — Women's March (@womensmarch) August 29, 2017

Gotta keep that hateful narrative going, don’t you Women’s March.

Every organization in Houston is helping *everyone* and no one there cares about this nonsense. Stop *creating* divisiveness. https://t.co/cBKsTBhwyR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 30, 2017

Otherwise everyone would figure out their whole schtick is pointless.

What the literal HELL is wrong with us? We start picking and choosing what ethnic groups we're going to help in a time of crisis? pic.twitter.com/zzXlBrDRy7 — Victor Haymon II (@ii_haymon) August 30, 2017

Nope. Well the Women’s March did but not sane, rational, everyday Americans.

Bravo for dividing disaster relief along color lines you sad haters Also if you Latinx as a silly descriptor shouldn't it be Blax too? — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 30, 2017

The X provides both sexes of the race, so basically they broke down the Latino population by sex.

Because that’s what they do, they divide.

In Texas, we are making sure everyone is safe, but you do you… — Kerry W (@Texican1957) August 30, 2017

They can’t have that! Groups like the Women’s March NEED people to hate one another, to be scared of one another and to feel victimized by society so they can swoop in and save them.

It’s really gross.

When your waist deep in flood water SJW politics is the last thing on ppl's mind. Nice try though. — Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) August 30, 2017

Which terrifies these broads.

Why just communities of color? Harvey didn't discriminate. Why should I? I don't care who my sis helps long as it helps. pic.twitter.com/XmRN0Xdqga — Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) August 30, 2017

Why not just put out information to help EVERYONE. Thanks for demonstrating that your group & feminists today are just frauds & bigots. — Mr. Bat-man 🍁🦇 (@KnightWing19) August 30, 2017

#Harvey demonstrated how irrelevant you all are. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) August 30, 2017

And they know it.

One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Key word – ALL. Those who cause division are operating out of hate. — 🇺🇸Joe Caruso (@JoeCaruso) August 30, 2017

Amen.

Can't we just forget about race and love and help everyone? — Gary Morris (@GaryMorris13) August 30, 2017

Evil white man!

Always the divider never the uniter — donna ahart (@dahart66) August 30, 2017

That may actually be their new tagline.

Related:

‘Best one-word tweet EVER’: ‘The Mossad’ trolls Linda Sarsour with 1 word, in 1 tweet, and it’s PRICELESS