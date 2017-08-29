As we watch footage of amazing people doing amazing things in Texas, it occurred to us (and clearly others on Twitter) that ‘toxic masculinity’ was front and center … and it is GLORIOUS.

A man caring for a woman who is caring for her child.

Other examples:

Look at all of this toxic masculinity …

Surely feminists across the country are outraged over the shot of the men pushing a truck out of flood waters.

The nerve.

Awwww, this is AWESOME.

Look at all of those evil men, rescuing dogs. For SHAME.

EPIC.

If this is what toxic masculinity looks like sign us UP!

