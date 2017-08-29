As we watch footage of amazing people doing amazing things in Texas, it occurred to us (and clearly others on Twitter) that ‘toxic masculinity’ was front and center … and it is GLORIOUS.

A man caring for a woman who is caring for her child.

Other examples:

Something must be done about all this toxic masculinity. pic.twitter.com/UAtzUR38F7 — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) August 28, 2017

Look at all of this toxic masculinity …

More 'toxic masculinity' in the wake of disaster #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/quyAIVon9r — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 28, 2017

Surely feminists across the country are outraged over the shot of the men pushing a truck out of flood waters.

The nerve.

Awwww, this is AWESOME.

Look at all of those evil men, rescuing dogs. For SHAME.

Grandmother being jet ski'd out of her living room in Houston. Amazing photos continue to surface from Texas. #Houston #HarveyFlood pic.twitter.com/JCdYldTpR5 — Kevin Karlson (@kevinkarlson) August 29, 2017

EPIC.

Houston, When it's time to evacuate #HarveyFlood , make sure you remember your #pet! No pets left behind! #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/E8fSrVMhqg — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) August 29, 2017

Thanku #FirstResponders #Pets r precious family-as pic shows the 1 thing she would &did take 2 evacuate #Harveyflood pic.twitter.com/knOaHYzjjn — Jen Webb (@DrjenWebb) August 27, 2017

If this is what toxic masculinity looks like sign us UP!

Related:

WOW: Photo of ‘a grandma getting jet ski’d out of her home’ in Houston is INCREDIBLE

GOOD vs. EVIL: Compare, contrast photo of man saving kids in Houston to tweets calling for their deaths