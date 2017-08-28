Oh Houston. Over the past few days you’ve reminded us of all that is good in our country, and all that is horrible.

For example, a photo is worth a thousand words … as are the awful, gross and hateful tweets contrasted and compared to the photo.

Contrast and compare. Man saving children vs People who effectively have said they wanted those children to die pic.twitter.com/Azdud8TNHM — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) August 28, 2017

Full transparency, this photo actually made the editor writing this piece cry a little. It’s just that wonderful.

And side-by-side with those tweets, it’s even better.

Not only is it wrong morally, it's wrong factually: #Houston is the most diverse city in the country. @oliverbcampbell @stillgray — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) August 28, 2017

Oh yeah, that tidbit.

Idiots don't know white ppl are not even the majority in Houston. https://t.co/fPKRbvj45m I mean if you're gonna be racist do homework — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) August 28, 2017

Hey, even Oliver Willis concerned himself with the skin color of those being evacuated from Houston.

Our skin Color, gender and religion doesn't matter then and it doesn't matter now, don't let people divided you. Stay strong 💪 and love. — Lee Said (@Electionparty46) August 28, 2017

Seems pretty simple when you put it that way.

All children are the hope and dreams of tomorrow ❤️🇺🇸 — Sdw (@SpotdogWright) August 28, 2017

Would like to think most of us are human enough to help people even if they are different from us.

Powerful tweet Oliver – thank you. #HumanityMatters — Sherri (@SociallySherri) August 28, 2017

#HumanityMatters.

Amen.

