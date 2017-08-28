Oh Houston. Over the past few days you’ve reminded us of all that is good in our country, and all that is horrible.

For example, a photo is worth a thousand words … as are the awful, gross and hateful tweets contrasted and compared to the photo.

Full transparency, this photo actually made the editor writing this piece cry a little. It’s just that wonderful.

And side-by-side with those tweets, it’s even better.

Oh yeah, that tidbit.

Hey, even Oliver Willis concerned himself with the skin color of those being evacuated from Houston.

Seems pretty simple when you put it that way.

Would like to think most of us are human enough to help people even if they are different from us.

#HumanityMatters.

Amen.

