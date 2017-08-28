That moment when you’ve just written a piece about the vilest tweets you can find on Twitter about Houston and you accidentally stumble across something like this from Oliver Willis:

where are the right wing memes ridiculing houston evacuees like w katrina?

many of the photos of people from houston are white.

ahhhhhhhhh. pic.twitter.com/z7lck6GoJf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 28, 2017

Leave it to Oliver to out-stupid himself.

You’d think by now Oliver’s card would be over its limit.

Floods don't discriminate. Pics are showing people who are in need of rescue; I've posted a number on FB showing POC. This is inappropriate — Deanie Mills (@deaniemills) August 28, 2017

This is Oliver and most of the progressive Left.

I understand your outage but this is not the time to demand memes of people suffering during evacuation. — Luz Imperial (@lucyimperial) August 28, 2017

Oh but in his world, it is the perfect time. Anything for that ‘white people are evil’ narrative he so loves to push and promote.

