That moment when you’ve just written a piece about the vilest tweets you can find on Twitter about Houston and you accidentally stumble across something like this from Oliver Willis:
where are the right wing memes ridiculing houston evacuees like w katrina?
many of the photos of people from houston are white.
ahhhhhhhhh. pic.twitter.com/z7lck6GoJf
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 28, 2017
Leave it to Oliver to out-stupid himself.
Don't leave home without it! pic.twitter.com/hp1GxeZJMF
— Jude (@Judekarma909) August 28, 2017
You’d think by now Oliver’s card would be over its limit.
Floods don't discriminate. Pics are showing people who are in need of rescue; I've posted a number on FB showing POC. This is inappropriate
— Deanie Mills (@deaniemills) August 28, 2017
This is Oliver and most of the progressive Left.
I understand your outage but this is not the time to demand memes of people suffering during evacuation.
— Luz Imperial (@lucyimperial) August 28, 2017
Oh but in his world, it is the perfect time. Anything for that ‘white people are evil’ narrative he so loves to push and promote.
