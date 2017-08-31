As word traveled across social media about an all-female version of ‘Lord of the Flies,’ feminist heads exploded over the notion that women could ever end up like the ‘evil males’ on the island, because women are super peaceful and stuff.

The female-led Lord of the Flies wouldn't ever happen because women would just branch off into their own respective groups peacefully — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 30, 2017

Right.

Besides, Ben Shapiro pointed out, we already kinda sorta have an all-female version of the movie:

We already have an all-female "Lord of the Flies." It's called "The View." And it sucks. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 31, 2017

And it does suck.

Joy Behar is NOT amused (but we are!).

I keep wondering who watches that idiotic show. — GAGirl1967🗽🇺🇸 (@Tamaraw68415067) August 31, 2017

Bored, angry housewives and out-of-work basket weavers.

@ADmomof3 I can't bear 5 minutes of it, politics aside. THEY NEVER STOP TALKING OVER EACH OTHER. Blow a conch, somebody. — Yes, it can. BLANK. (@prosehaikus) August 31, 2017

HA!

That is so mean. and accurate. — ken kuchnir (@kenkuchnir) August 31, 2017

What does Ben always say? Facts don’t care about your feelings?

Yup.

