The Washington Post decided to finally cover AntiFa in a realistic way; we know, we had to look for the blue check to make sure it was their real account as well.

Black-clad antifa attack peaceful right wing demonstrators in Berkeley https://t.co/M5OxN2vaBR — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 28, 2017

WOW, RIGHT?

Jenna Jameson was just as surprised as we were …

Finally @washingtonpost steps up and reports the truth https://t.co/xvkr7HFNak — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 28, 2017

Which of course attracted AntiFa groupies like bees to honey.

When it suits you all of a sudden it's the truth — Zardoz (@miketheinsp) August 28, 2017

No fuckstick, it's literally the truth https://t.co/QVHvlm8CeV — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 28, 2017

Dude, just walk away.

I'll side with anti fascists over Nazis every day of the week. — Mayacama707 (@Mayacama707) August 28, 2017

But they’re not exactly anti-fascists, Nancy.

That's like saying you'd side with Hitler over Stalin…. https://t.co/4uiTJdDUlL — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 28, 2017

Yikes.

Absolutely not. 1. You got it backwards–it would be Stalin over Hitler. 2. American anti fascists have no design to kill 40 million. — Mayacama707 (@Mayacama707) August 28, 2017

We always laugh when AntiFa pretends they’re not the actual fascists.

Jenna wasn’t interested …

Why is it so hard for you moronic leftists to just denounce BOTH asshole organizations? https://t.co/C7cLsd6tpm — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 28, 2017

Bingo.

Having had their arse handed to them, they went to their own timeline to complain about Jenna, because they’re tough like that:

I stumbled onto @jennajameson's feed to find out she's hosting a god damned bunch of Nazi sympathizers. What fucking country am I in? — Mayacama707 (@Mayacama707) August 28, 2017

When moonbats can't call YOU a nazi (I'm Jewish) they label all your friends nazis… https://t.co/FOtZ1QQSTm — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 29, 2017

Ouch. Oh, and this person ultimately blocked Jenna.

Figures.

Freakin’ fascists.

