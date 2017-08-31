Remember when the New York Times was super outraged over the dumpy way Michelle Obama dressed everywhere she went?
Oh wait.
When is a shoe not just a shoe? Our fashion critic @vvfriedman on Melania Trump’s stilettos. https://t.co/gs2XPQa5Bz
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 30, 2017
Melania wore a pair of elegant, gorgeous heels … THE NERVE.
Narrator: It was just a shoe. https://t.co/ZJccUwUIXN
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 30, 2017
Heh.
And it was just a shoe – well, a pair of shoes.
Thousands of people are trapped in their homes with no food or electricity and the media is talking about…
Shoes.
— (((Sierra Marlee))) (@Sierra_Marlee) August 30, 2017
A shoe is not a shoe when it's attached to an attractive conservative.
Male or female.
Stiletto or loafers.
— Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) August 30, 2017
When it's a shoe that can poke your eye out if the wearer high kicks? #WeaponizedShoes are the best shoes. 🙂
— Fire and Furry (@scsloan01) August 30, 2017
Puhleeze! pic.twitter.com/VJfZ23Qp8y
— MoJo (@johiner526) August 30, 2017
Word.
These people are freaking nuts
— Greg Letts (@gmletts) August 30, 2017
#Evergreen.
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 30, 2017
And fin.
