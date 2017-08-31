Remember when the New York Times was super outraged over the dumpy way Michelle Obama dressed everywhere she went?

Oh wait.

When is a shoe not just a shoe? Our fashion critic @vvfriedman on Melania Trump’s stilettos. https://t.co/gs2XPQa5Bz — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 30, 2017

Melania wore a pair of elegant, gorgeous heels … THE NERVE.

Narrator: It was just a shoe. https://t.co/ZJccUwUIXN — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 30, 2017

Heh.

And it was just a shoe – well, a pair of shoes.

Thousands of people are trapped in their homes with no food or electricity and the media is talking about… Shoes. — (((Sierra Marlee))) (@Sierra_Marlee) August 30, 2017

A shoe is not a shoe when it's attached to an attractive conservative. Male or female. Stiletto or loafers. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) August 30, 2017

When it's a shoe that can poke your eye out if the wearer high kicks? #WeaponizedShoes are the best shoes. 🙂 — Fire and Furry (@scsloan01) August 30, 2017

Word.

These people are freaking nuts — Greg Letts (@gmletts) August 30, 2017

#Evergreen.

And fin.

