No one can work the Left up into a tizzy like the Sean Spicer parody account, @sean_spicier.

Whether he’s talking Houston, taxes, stilettos, Bernie Sanders … somehow, someway the Left keeps on missing the fact that this IS NOT SEAN SPICER and reacting like the overly emotional cat hoarders we know them to be.

His timeline speaks for itself:

Good call by Houston's Mayor for telling everyone not to evacuate. Democrats are wrong about everything — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 28, 2017

Not the real spicer — Pamela Ruffin (@RuffinPamela) August 28, 2017

Ya’ don’t say? Huh.

I'll bet $1,000,000 US dollars that Michigan won't ever get hit by a hurricanehttps://t.co/8InPwGVOeX — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 28, 2017

That’s because the Left is passing legislation to make hurricanes illegal, right?

Bernie Bros aren't a cult at all pic.twitter.com/S5zB2a0DIe — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 30, 2017

And we thought the Hillary cult was BAD.

Little less fructose pic.twitter.com/ut7awezQPE — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 30, 2017

Maybe cut down on the caffeine and work more fiber into the diet as well …

The President isn't visiting Texas too soon, it just seems that way cause the last guy wouldn't go anywhere if the golf courses were flooded — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 28, 2017

The last guy, ha.

I'm better for the environment. I save you on gas pic.twitter.com/BtEQiiAsQs — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 29, 2017

Guessing this person knows EXACTLY where the unemployment office is, just sayin’.

Think I'll reserve judgment on the President's tax plan until I find out what type of shoes FLOTUS is wearing — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 30, 2017

THE SHOES ARE TOTES IMPORTANT.

Sorry to hear that. You'll land on your feet pic.twitter.com/gnaNClxrgP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 30, 2017

Poor guy.

Mansplaining stilettos. Bet your parents are proud pic.twitter.com/T1p4rIlsrH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 31, 2017

You know what’s even MORE moronic? Falling for a parody account on Twitter and ranting at him or her like she actually cares what you have to say only to get mocked on a site like Twitchy.

Winning.

