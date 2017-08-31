Kamala had to know this wouldn’t end well.

Health care is a right. RT if you agree. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 31, 2017

Then again maybe she didn’t.

Populism is annoying. RT if you agree. https://t.co/tW8ufp4Zrg — neontaster (@neontaster) August 31, 2017

Look how many idiots rt’d her … we weep for the future.

If health care is a right, who pays for it?! CA tax payers of course. NOT YOU! Dems spend OTHER People's money! — niki coates (@NikicNiki) August 31, 2017

Oof.

Gun ownership is a right… Maybe you'd like to pay for my new rifle! — Whitney Washington (@spiffian) August 31, 2017

We’re fairly certain Kamala has ZERO interest in actually paying for a gun or supporting anyone’s actual right to own a firearm.

Just guessin’.

Sulu, set a course for 2020 – warp factor pander! — RoadBohemio E Lee (@El__Bohemio) August 31, 2017

Set phasers for STUPID.

Hard to have life, liberty, & pursuit of happiness when the govt takes your earnings to give others what you can no longer afford yourself. — Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβ¡ȶ (@WaskelweeWabbit) August 31, 2017

Far too many people don’t understand the actual definition of a right. Way to go, public schools.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go any better:

What do we do if we actually know what rights are? For example, you don't have a "right" to someone else's labor. — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) August 31, 2017

Nope. Health care is a service provided from one human to another. If u say it is a right the u can FORCE someone to labor for another — Matthew T. Genelin (@MattGenelin) August 31, 2017

Read the Bill of Rights. No it's not. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) August 31, 2017

As a member of Congress, you should understand that a RIGHT isnt dependent on someone else providing it to you. How did you graduate HS? — Fashy Haircut (@ZippyYeti) August 31, 2017

Kamala may understand the difference, but she’s certain her ignorant base doesn’t.

"Everything I want is a right." — Sawyer (@SawyerSteede) August 31, 2017

She might as well just admit it, yup.

Even her own constituents thought this ‘retweet if you agree’ thing was stupid:

Could you stop with this 'RT if you agree' nonsense? You know this is the right thing to do & it's what your constituents want. Go do it. — Grace (@graceporta) August 31, 2017

Notice though she didn’t understand the actual premise was wrong, but we’ll take what we can get.

