Kamala had to know this wouldn’t end well.

Then again maybe she didn’t.

Look how many idiots rt’d her … we weep for the future.

Oof.

We’re fairly certain Kamala has ZERO interest in actually paying for a gun or supporting anyone’s actual right to own a firearm.

Just guessin’.

Set phasers for STUPID.

Far too many people don’t understand the actual definition of a right. Way to go, public schools.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go any better:

Kamala may understand the difference, but she’s certain her ignorant base doesn’t.

She might as well just admit it, yup.

Even her own constituents thought this ‘retweet if you agree’ thing was stupid:

Notice though she didn’t understand the actual premise was wrong, but we’ll take what we can get.

