Kamala had to know this wouldn’t end well.
Health care is a right. RT if you agree.
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 31, 2017
Then again maybe she didn’t.
Populism is annoying. RT if you agree. https://t.co/tW8ufp4Zrg
— neontaster (@neontaster) August 31, 2017
Look how many idiots rt’d her … we weep for the future.
If health care is a right, who pays for it?! CA tax payers of course. NOT YOU! Dems spend OTHER People's money!
— niki coates (@NikicNiki) August 31, 2017
Oof.
Gun ownership is a right…
Maybe you'd like to pay for my new rifle!
— Whitney Washington (@spiffian) August 31, 2017
We’re fairly certain Kamala has ZERO interest in actually paying for a gun or supporting anyone’s actual right to own a firearm.
Just guessin’.
Sulu, set a course for 2020 – warp factor pander!
— RoadBohemio E Lee (@El__Bohemio) August 31, 2017
Set phasers for STUPID.
Hard to have life, liberty, & pursuit of happiness when the govt takes your earnings to give others what you can no longer afford yourself.
— Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβ¡ȶ (@WaskelweeWabbit) August 31, 2017
Far too many people don’t understand the actual definition of a right. Way to go, public schools.
As you can imagine, this didn’t go any better:
What do we do if we actually know what rights are?
For example, you don't have a "right" to someone else's labor.
— Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) August 31, 2017
Nope. Health care is a service provided from one human to another. If u say it is a right the u can FORCE someone to labor for another
— Matthew T. Genelin (@MattGenelin) August 31, 2017
Read the Bill of Rights. No it's not.
— Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) August 31, 2017
As a member of Congress, you should understand that a RIGHT isnt dependent on someone else providing it to you. How did you graduate HS?
— Fashy Haircut (@ZippyYeti) August 31, 2017
Kamala may understand the difference, but she’s certain her ignorant base doesn’t.
"Everything I want is a right."
— Sawyer (@SawyerSteede) August 31, 2017
She might as well just admit it, yup.
Even her own constituents thought this ‘retweet if you agree’ thing was stupid:
Could you stop with this 'RT if you agree' nonsense? You know this is the right thing to do & it's what your constituents want. Go do it.
— Grace (@graceporta) August 31, 2017
Notice though she didn’t understand the actual premise was wrong, but we’ll take what we can get.
