Guess Kamala Harris’s mom was just as woke as those many Hispanic kids on the metro asking journos why Trump hates them.

On #WomensEqualityDay, I’m remembering the wise words of my mother: “you may be the first to do many things. Make sure you’re not the last.” — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2017

Really? Her mom said this … suuuuure she did.

Seems others weren’t convinced her mom said this either; that or they doubt Kamala’s integrity in general.

Why were you so dismissive to @Ayaan when she testified in the senate. You say you support women but on this one you were not honorable. — Joey Adler (@JoeyAdler1by1) August 27, 2017

Because Ayaan is the wrong sort of woman for her to support, it’s the wrong agenda. Let’s not pretend she is honorable about any women she disagrees with politically.

From a woman who named you Kamala. Huh. — Laura (@PaulKerseyFan) August 26, 2017

Huh.

Wasn’t there a wrestler named Kamala?

Ok, we’ll see ourselves to the corner now.

well you wont be the first (or the last) corporate sellout to run for President. — Benigma (@Benigma85) August 27, 2017

Could she be anymore obvious?

Kamala is running, folks.

Related:

WHO’S Deplorable?! Maxine Waters does her best Hillary impression and it BACKFIRES badly