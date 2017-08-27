Hey, at least she used the correct form of every day …

Trump disrespects minorities, lifts up white nationalists, demeans women & every day finds a way to undermine civil rights. He is deplorable — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 26, 2017

Maxine tries (and fails) SO HARD.

no he doesnt do ANY of these things, you are a liar a deplorable liar , and a racehuslter — PublicOffender (@PublicOffendor) August 26, 2017

And she does a HORRIBLE impression of Hillary Clinton.

Just sayin’.

ya see Maxi….that word right there is why Hilly lost…didn't you get the memo? — S. Reynolds (@kirtland20) August 26, 2017

It wouldn’t matter if Maxine got a hundred memos, she still wouldn’t get why Hillary really lost. Like so many Democrats, she has to believe it was because the country is full of white supremacists and evil sexists, otherwise they’d have to admit Hillary just stunk.

Please for Gods sake stop the hate pushing and dividing the Country please find a way to accept that he is the President. U can't change it. — Greg Jackson (@gjackofficial) August 26, 2017

Division is her bread and butter. You think she got rich working to unite people politically?

AND Maxine's accomplishments has been poverty, social welfare, thousands of homeless, uncared for veterans, highest tax state in nation, etc — Kay Shelton-Jiannone (@KayJiannone) August 26, 2017

Ouch.

Deplorables love Trump because he loves all people, he is COLORBLIND and supporting and employing women to high posts. — Jan Zelenak (@no9to5dotus) August 26, 2017

The nerve of Trump loving people and stuff.

Maxine will surely call for his impeachment over that alone.

Related:

WTF?! Stacey Dash blasts Keith Olbermann for obscene tweets, points out GROSS double standard

LIAR! James Woods takes Ben Rhodes to the SHED for defending Obama’s THUGGISH pardons