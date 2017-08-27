Hey, at least she used the correct form of every day …

Maxine tries (and fails) SO HARD.

And she does a HORRIBLE impression of Hillary Clinton.

Trending

Just sayin’.

It wouldn’t matter if Maxine got a hundred memos, she still wouldn’t get why Hillary really lost. Like so many Democrats, she has to believe it was because the country is full of white supremacists and evil sexists, otherwise they’d have to admit Hillary just stunk.

Division is her bread and butter. You think she got rich working to unite people politically?

Ouch.

The nerve of Trump loving people and stuff.

Maxine will surely call for his impeachment over that alone.

Related:

WTF?! Stacey Dash blasts Keith Olbermann for obscene tweets, points out GROSS double standard

LIAR! James Woods takes Ben Rhodes to the SHED for defending Obama’s THUGGISH pardons

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DeplorableHillary ClintonMaxine Waters