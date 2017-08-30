So it looks like the 2020 presidential race is shaping up to be Donald Trump, who didn’t resign and wasn’t impeached, vs. Sen. Kamala Harris, who’ll try to demonstrate that the reason Hillary lost (besides the Russians) was that she was just too much of a centrist.

When putting together those campaign ads, wouldn’t it be great if Harris could count among her accomplishments that she co-sponsored the Medicare for All bill that would become the law of the land once the Dems took back Congress and the Senate in that astounding 2018 sweep?

There you go.

Forget about paying for it … it’s the right thing to do.

So when the rubber hits the road, it’s not going to be about Russia, or North Korea, or Iran, or climate change … it’s health care. Hooray for “free stuff!”

“You’ll be how old in 2020? OK, never mind.”

* * *

