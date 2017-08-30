So it looks like the 2020 presidential race is shaping up to be Donald Trump, who didn’t resign and wasn’t impeached, vs. Sen. Kamala Harris, who’ll try to demonstrate that the reason Hillary lost (besides the Russians) was that she was just too much of a centrist.

When putting together those campaign ads, wouldn’t it be great if Harris could count among her accomplishments that she co-sponsored the Medicare for All bill that would become the law of the land once the Dems took back Congress and the Senate in that astounding 2018 sweep?

Kamala Harris in Oakland: "I support Medicare for all" … "momentum" for single payer health care. "I've always supported the concept." — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) August 31, 2017

There you go.

I intend to co-sponsor the Medicare for All bill because it’s just the right thing to do. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2017

That's fine. Show me how you are going to pay for it. I'll wait. https://t.co/AhAkahYTw7 — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2017

Forget about paying for it … it’s the right thing to do.

“I intend to utterly destroy medicine in America and bankrupt the public fisc because it’s just the right thing to do." https://t.co/HvijJyv54P — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 31, 2017

The upside to Medicare for All is that in 25 years the medical services industry would control all politics, thus saving us the hassle. https://t.co/gUCT63M0kz — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) August 31, 2017

Gonna take a shot in the dark here and say she's not just doing it "because it’s just the right thing to do." https://t.co/kc7Xa1Ctc1 — Heather Alexandra (@transgamerthink) August 31, 2017

Another sure thing 2020 Dem comes out for single-payer. Hell of a direction for the party. https://t.co/7EH63n3hdX — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 31, 2017

Someone is definitely planning on running for president. And not coming thru on any promises like this. https://t.co/1SCeJT4wLy — J 🌹☭ (@frakincaprica) August 31, 2017

So when the rubber hits the road, it’s not going to be about Russia, or North Korea, or Iran, or climate change … it’s health care. Hooray for “free stuff!”

I see Kamala has been talkng to those 7 year olds again. https://t.co/xeeg8N4H98 — Will Roberts (@Will_0004) August 31, 2017

“You’ll be how old in 2020? OK, never mind.”

Children are our nation’s future. We must listen to them about what they care about and give them a voice in our government. pic.twitter.com/buBBTj1MNc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 24, 2017

* * *

Related: