HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA …

*wait for it*

BAHAHAHAHAAAA!

Trending

Oh sorry, let us catch our breath … talk amongst yourselves.

Shew! Wow, THAT was funny.

And seriously, this explains SO MUCH about Linda Sarsour.

This was SO DAMN GOOD.

She’s definitely living up to her namesake.

Careful, the Left will blame it on climate change.

Related:

VILE FRAUD: Linda Sarsour defends funding PAC, claims white supremacists want to smear WOC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cockroachJim TreacherLinda Sarsour