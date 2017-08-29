Remember that guy who wondered if Karma can be instant?
Guess he found out the hard way that it CAN be.
University fires professor who blamed Harvey on GOP vote https://t.co/jE6XUwrRxc
— WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) August 29, 2017
From WCTV Eyewitness News:
The University of Tampa has fired a visiting assistant professor who suggested in a tweet that Hurricane Harvey’s destruction is “instant karma” for Texas because it voted Republican.
Sociology professor Kenneth L. Storey posted the tweet and two responses on Sunday before removing the entire thread and his profile photo.
University spokesman Eric Cardenas said in a statement Tuesday that Storey was fired after the school weathered an outpouring of online outrage over the comments.
The University of Tampa stands in solidarity with those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Any comments to the contrary are not shared by UT.
— University of Tampa (@UofTampa) August 28, 2017
Hrm.
I emailed President Vaughn of @UofTampa to immediately fire Ken Storey.
Thank you to everyone who has called & emailed.#TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/96QmcHXVvg
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 29, 2017
Oopsie.
Guess he found out the hard way that Karma can indeed be pretty instant.
