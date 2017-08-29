Keith Olbermann certainly has been making a name for himself lately in social media.

Too bad that name is ‘jackass’.

And in making a name for himself he has ticked off a lot of people on the Right (and on the Left), but none other has decimated Olbermann quite as completely as the one and only James Woods.

You can't even make fun of this guy now. Honestly this is #Straitjacket time. No joke. Does he have relatives or somebody who could help? pic.twitter.com/9HwQAcwEa4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 29, 2017

Oh no, not the SYMPATHY slam. Dude is so screwed up we can’t even make fun of him?

Psh.

Odds are Keith does most of his ranting in his basement, wrapped in an American flag, sucking his thumb and throwing darts at a Trump cutout on his wall. Dude really needs to get a hobby.

Oh, you can always make fun of @KeithOlbermann. The guy's a cartoon. — Damon Parker (@DamonParker1) August 29, 2017

At most.

That's just funny. It's even funnier when u consider that he wasn't trying to be funny. — nobody from no where (@no1from_nowhere) August 29, 2017

Keith is trying so hard to be relevant and edgy that it’s just sadly hilarious at this point.

Sing to the tune of 'Old McDonald Had A Farm' and it's quite funny! With a Nazi Nazi here and a Nazi Nazi there.. EIEIO. — ChiefMuteSpecialist (@Judy_Taya) August 29, 2017

YAAAAAS.

How he's not banned or suspended from twitter? — AF (@highyield6) August 29, 2017

This editor has actually asked this same question, to no avail. As long as you have the wrong ideas (aka LEFTY ideas) and a blue check, Twitter will protect you, even if you are batsh*t.

What tolerance, eh? — Deplorable Noell (@drkmagneto) August 29, 2017

Literally SO MUCH TOLERANCE.

It's unimaginable that this foul-mouthed loon was once a practicing journalist. #KookyKeithOlbermann https://t.co/Wad0PuXniG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 29, 2017

Ha!

