So apparently Stephen King was feeling a bit defensive and decided to tell Donald Trump (even though the president blocked him months ago and will never see it) that he’s blocked from seeing the upcoming remake of ‘IT.’

Like Trump was just WAITING to go see this movie; we’d be surprised if he actually even knew what films were being released this fall.

But hey Stephen, you be you.

Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017

You sure showed him.

You're a really weird dude. https://t.co/FvoDzfu2G0 — ask the NSA (@kramnivel81) August 25, 2017

He is.

Really weird.

Oh grow up people! — Deplorable Noell (@drkmagneto) August 25, 2017

This is the Left we’re talking about, they won’t be growing up anytime soon.

Are you sad? — Todd (@TCribby) August 25, 2017

They are all desperately sad.

If you're blocking him from seeing clowns, add yourself to that list. https://t.co/i2CDLhRuAP — Mo'dBeer (@molratty) August 25, 2017

D’oh!

The wounds you inflict are so severe

One wonders at his chances of recovery — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) August 25, 2017

OMG RIGHT?! However will Trump survive not seeing the ‘IT’ remake?!

Guess he’ll just have to go on being the president.

