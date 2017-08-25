So apparently Stephen King was feeling a bit defensive and decided to tell Donald Trump (even though the president blocked him months ago and will never see it) that he’s blocked from seeing the upcoming remake of ‘IT.’

Like Trump was just WAITING to go see this movie; we’d be surprised if he actually even knew what films were being released this fall.

But hey Stephen, you be you.

You sure showed him.

Trending

He is.

Really weird.

This is the Left we’re talking about, they won’t be growing up anytime soon.

They are all desperately sad.

D’oh!

OMG RIGHT?! However will Trump survive not seeing the ‘IT’ remake?!

Guess he’ll just have to go on being the president.

Related:

Stardate ROFL: William Shatner battles horde of SJWs (even a PUPPETEER!), jokes write themselves

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpITStephen King