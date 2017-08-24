William Shatner’s timeline is GOLD.

Today he was battling an SJW puppeteer … and no, we don’t mean some high-level SJW telling others what to say, we mean an actual puppeteer.

@WilliamShatner Heard womens reproductive rights controlled by men, black ppl killed by bigots & trans ppl discriminated is all cool by you. — Ali J Eisner (@AliEisner) August 24, 2017

Children. *eye roll*

And dude, there is nothing worse than a virtue-signaling puppeteer.

Heh.

It actually all started here with some bizarre Kirk vs. Picard SJW competition:

Looks like the "Kirk vs Picard" debate has finally been settled. pic.twitter.com/QQgWr1JlzS — Јeff Үαuѕ (@foldedfish) August 23, 2017

Give us Kirk, every day of the week.

Oh, Captain Kirk. You disappoint me. Team Picard from now on @WilliamShatner. https://t.co/aZNBW3zqGu — DJB (@djb805) August 24, 2017

Captain Kirk not giving a shiznit Twitter is our favorite Twitter.

@williamshatner I'd be disappointed in you if I thought you shared any of the ideals Kirk was meant to stand for. I know better. https://t.co/rp1ybflBus — Thomas L McGrath (@tommx) August 24, 2017

Huh?

I'd be disappointed if you actually read the thread first. When was that term designated only for women or are you just virtue-signaling? https://t.co/3vvQ9VnVsv — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017

Ok that one is going to leave a mark (and yes, he’s just virtue signaling, Captain).

A stance of hate based on discriminatory distinctions is an injustice Mr @WilliamShatner… https://t.co/gToqiR6boJ — K. C.B. (@KCBergsma) August 24, 2017

Yes, that appears to be what you are doing but I doubt you'll change. 😏 https://t.co/XuonLBc6Eq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017

They are indeed consistent.

For some reason, I'm surprised that @WilliamShatner is a dudebro who calls people "sjw." But, of course he is. https://t.co/F1raS0pGLi — Dan Mitchell (@Fortunes_Wheel) August 24, 2017

Journalist? Right.

And you take one person's graphic of2 different conversations define a person by it. And you call yourself a journalist? Good on you!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/DGbjJo96J3 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017

Psh, any yahoo can call themselves a journalist these days. See Jim Acosta.

The "virtual signaling" paradox: calling someone out for "virtual signaling" is also "virtual signaling". — Chris 🌸👁👁🌼 Rauh (@chrisrauh) August 24, 2017

Dude has flowers in his name …

And what is calling someone out on calling someone out? Stupidity signaling? 🤔 BTW, shaming doesn't work on me. https://t.co/DiIjhPhsEb — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017

Of course shaming doesn’t work on William Shatner, he’s Captain Freakin’ Kirk!

Related:

D’OH! Rosie O’Donnell tries slamming Trump for misspelling words, misspells her own insult

LOL: James Woods drops BIG exclamation point on Bernie Sanders’ show of self-unawareness