So this morning, Donald Trump had a few spelling (grammatical) errors in a couple of his tweets and as usual, the media had a troll-gasm over the tweets. Between that and the eclipse retweet, it’s all we’ve heard about this morning.

Even Rosie O’Donnell took a swing at the president:

too bad u cant spell – u stupid shit heal – the world mocks u n ur pathetic attempts too act presidential – too bad u will be arrested soon pic.twitter.com/oiem0z6WEO — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 24, 2017

Rosie, if you can’t spell the curse word maybe don’t use it?

We looked the term ‘sh*theel’ up, and it’s actually one word and spelled with HEEL and not HEAL. Really, think about it – the word heal after sh*t makes ZERO sense … but tell us more about how Trump is stupid.

I would like to know what Trumps IQ is — Carmen Hanes (@hanes_carmen) August 24, 2017

Another error from a genius questioning Trump’s IQ …

25 — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 24, 2017

Huh. We bet Trump can spell common curse words though, Rosie.

why so negative? we should be finding a positive resolution for the mess we are in but yet you continue to post negative attacks. rise above — Zeppe Borelli (@DomDomsDad) August 24, 2017

Well …

pressure must remain from all who r able – the time for healing the nation is after he is gone – peace 2 u and dom dom #resistTRUMP — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 24, 2017

And we’re not even sure this was English.

Seems Rosie is letting her hate for Trump consume her:

F U C K Y O U T R U M P pic.twitter.com/e49B5rpkmn — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 23, 2017

Looking a little rough.

