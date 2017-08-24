So this morning, Donald Trump had a few spelling (grammatical) errors in a couple of his tweets and as usual, the media had a troll-gasm over the tweets. Between that and the eclipse retweet, it’s all we’ve heard about this morning.
Even Rosie O’Donnell took a swing at the president:
too bad u cant spell – u stupid shit heal – the world mocks u n ur pathetic attempts too act presidential – too bad u will be arrested soon pic.twitter.com/oiem0z6WEO
— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 24, 2017
Rosie, if you can’t spell the curse word maybe don’t use it?
We looked the term ‘sh*theel’ up, and it’s actually one word and spelled with HEEL and not HEAL. Really, think about it – the word heal after sh*t makes ZERO sense … but tell us more about how Trump is stupid.
I would like to know what Trumps IQ is
— Carmen Hanes (@hanes_carmen) August 24, 2017
Another error from a genius questioning Trump’s IQ …
25
— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 24, 2017
Huh. We bet Trump can spell common curse words though, Rosie.
why so negative? we should be finding a positive resolution for the mess we are in but yet you continue to post negative attacks. rise above
— Zeppe Borelli (@DomDomsDad) August 24, 2017
Well …
pressure must remain from all who r able – the time for healing the nation is after he is gone – peace 2 u and dom dom #resistTRUMP
— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 24, 2017
And we’re not even sure this was English.
Seems Rosie is letting her hate for Trump consume her:
F U C K Y O U T R U M P pic.twitter.com/e49B5rpkmn
— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 23, 2017
Looking a little rough.
