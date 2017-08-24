We’ve been trying to tell Alyssa Milano that Republicans aren’t the real ‘mean ones’ in social media for months now … she learned we were telling her the truth the hard way this morning when she dared to post this:

"Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn't matter which color does the hating. It's just plain wrong." -Muhammad Ali — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 24, 2017

It’s just plain wrong, Ali was right.

But SJW Twitter will never accept that.

For example:

So, this is wrong? Just checking. pic.twitter.com/Q5mn7dIs8U — Bill Sanderson (@BanCollectivism) August 24, 2017

Wait, you mean more than white people hate based on color? Get outta here.

How are you enjoying your white privilege? — Hennemonster (@MichaelHennema4) August 24, 2017

I would say "of course" but… — Tenacious E (@EmilyEggbert) August 24, 2017

But …

moral equivocation? — Greg (@gdrazman) August 24, 2017

Something like that?

We’re not entirely sure what Alyssa was trying to accomplish with this tweet, considering the rest of her timeline looks like this:

As long as you're not:

Female

Black

Mexican

Transgender

Jewish

Member of the media The below only applies to white males, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/CHKziU9oE5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 24, 2017

Tweeted just 12 hours before the Ali quote.

So which is it, Alyssa?

