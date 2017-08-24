We’ve been trying to tell Alyssa Milano that Republicans aren’t the real ‘mean ones’ in social media for months now … she learned we were telling her the truth the hard way this morning when she dared to post this:
"Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn't matter which color does the hating. It's just plain wrong." -Muhammad Ali
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 24, 2017
It’s just plain wrong, Ali was right.
Literally shaking rn. https://t.co/Dyg4u0uXws
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) August 24, 2017
But SJW Twitter will never accept that.
For example:
So, this is wrong? Just checking. pic.twitter.com/Q5mn7dIs8U
— Bill Sanderson (@BanCollectivism) August 24, 2017
Wait, you mean more than white people hate based on color? Get outta here.
How are you enjoying your white privilege?
— Hennemonster (@MichaelHennema4) August 24, 2017
I would say "of course" but…
— Tenacious E (@EmilyEggbert) August 24, 2017
But …
moral equivocation?
— Greg (@gdrazman) August 24, 2017
Something like that?
We’re not entirely sure what Alyssa was trying to accomplish with this tweet, considering the rest of her timeline looks like this:
As long as you're not:
Female
Black
Mexican
Transgender
Jewish
Member of the media
The below only applies to white males, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/CHKziU9oE5
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 24, 2017
Tweeted just 12 hours before the Ali quote.
So which is it, Alyssa?
