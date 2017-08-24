Sometimes Donald-Trump-trolling-the-Left Twitter is the best Twitter.

Like this morning:

And as you can imagine, the Left is collectively making a face like they smelled a fart. Look at these melodramatic babies:

This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

Waaaaah.

You're pathetic and vindictive. Your administration is a failure. You don't hold a candle in comparison to Obama's success. Seek therapy. — Sepi (@SepiSays) August 24, 2017

Who needs therapy? Because to be honest, it seems like the Left has seriously lost their minds since the election.

This is unbelievably inappropriate. You are the president to all Americans. Stop egging racists on. — Angela Britzman (@AngelaBritzman) August 24, 2017

Trump has zero class. — Angela Doll Carlson (@mrsmetaphor) August 24, 2017

Imagine going through life being so easily triggered by ONE TWEET.

What do you wanna bet these people will spend their day in a Starbucks somewhere crying about the good ol’ days under Obama?

Heh.

Actually if this analogy is correct you have to turn dumb ass around facing Obama because he prefers to stare into the sun. — Travon Free (@Travon) August 24, 2017

For being a comedian this guy doesn’t seem to have much of a sense of humor.

IT WAS A JOKE.

This is something a 12 year old replies. This is not Leadership — KENNY JIMNO (@KENNYJIMNO) August 24, 2017

Because getting upset over a tweet is so mature and stuff.

These are the days where you either LOVE or hate Twitter.

And for now, we sorta love it.

