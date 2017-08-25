Chelsea Handler, always keepin’ it classy.

What a great idea, Chelsea, go after Sarah and use her kids. You have no shame.

Of course this is the same woman who bragged about having an abortion on television so what else should we expect?

What kids?

YOWCH.

‘Eventual children’ …

Whoa. Mind BLOWN.

Of course it’s not entirely unthinkable that these ‘famous’ types who hate on Trump 24/7 are sharing some sort of bizarre, uber, progressive brain.

Hey, Stephen King should write about THAT.

Tags: Chelsea HandlerSarah Huckabee Sanders